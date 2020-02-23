Don't attend BBI rallies, you’re embarrassing us, Atandi tells Nyanza governors

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti at a past function. Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi wants them barred from addressing the BBI rallies. [File,Standard]

An ODM MP wants some governors from Luo Nyanza region to keep off the Building Bridges Initiative rallies or be barred from addressing the forums should they attend over 'lack of content on the ongoing national debate'.Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi hit out at the governors for what he described as lack of content on the BBI national conversation. He said it was high the time the governors resumed responsibilities in their respective counties, adding that the region is ably represented in the BBI forums by Opposition chief Raila Odinga and other elected leaders. “Asking all Luo Nyanza Governors to go back to work. You have zero content for BBI national conversations. After all, Baba has already read the report,” he said. Speaking to Standard Digital on phone, Atandi advised the governors to choose their Kisumu colleague Prof Anyang’ Nyongo as a representative in future BBI forums to avoid the embarrassment being witnessed. “It seems it is only Nyong’o who has an idea of what BBI is all about and should represent them to end these weekly embarrassments our people are treated to,” he said. Atandi accused the governors of trivialising a serious process aimed at redeeming the Kenya nation through empty and unnecessary speeches.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

He said the governors can do other things in their respective counties or if they have to attend, should not be allowed to speak because they have no idea what BBI is all about. “It is shameful to attend all the forums, but when allowed to speak, the only thing you get right is greetings. Zero language, zero content.”The MP took issues with Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga’s comments on the 2017 disputed election results during the Narok BBI rally, saying the governor exhibited lack of content on the ongoing national dialogue. “We have moved on. We are now part of the new Kenya. The past is gone. Let Rasanga keep off issues like who stole votes and whose votes were stolen in 2017,” added Atandi. Atandi said some of the speeches from the said governors have brought shame to residents from the region who now want something to be done. "Our people have become laughing stock on social media following these off-topic remarks from our elected governors and we must end the circus now," he said. When he rose to speak at Narok rally, Rasanga said he had seen a crowd he had never seen before in Narok and that all those in the crowd voted for Raila and still he could not clinch the top seat in 2017. “This big crowd is full of Raila’s votes, it is true they stole our victory,” he said. Rasanga also told the crowd that in Siaya, everyone was backing BBI and urged Narok people to emulate Siaya residents. “Be it morning, lunchtime or in the bedroom, everyone is supporting the document,” he added. On his part, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, said he was in Narok to see for himself if the Maa Community was backing the process. Migori Governor Okoth Obado while called to speak, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that thorough screenings are done at the airports and other entry points to keep the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) at bay. Garissa county will today host the BBI regional forum with Raila and leaders allied to the Handshake expected to attend.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.