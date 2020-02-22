Wanjala: Let governors choose deputies from any gender
Women leaders have backed the proposal to have a 50-50 representation in all positions both elective and appointive to cure gender imbalance. This week, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro nominated Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi as his deputy in the spirit of BBI and handshake. Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok is one of the governors who went against the expectation of many by picking County Speaker David Rotich as his deputy despite intense lobbying from women leaders led by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru. During his swearing-in to take over from the late Governor Joyce Laboso, leaders including the Council of Governors had appealed to Dr Barchok to appoint a woman to the position in honour of the late Laboso. The country has only two female governors Ngilu and Waiguru following the demise Laboso.
