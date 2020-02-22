ODM says Narok BBI rally to go on despite cancellation claims

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina after meeting Maa leaders at the Maasai Lodge, Kajiado county ahead of the BBI Rally planned for Narok today. [File, Standard]

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum slated for Narok county today will go on as earlier planned, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has said.The Orange party through its communication director Philip Etale rubbished claims by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria that the rally slated for Narok Stadium today was called off in the eleventh hour over fears of disruptions. “Contrary to reports by Moses Kuria that the BBI Narok Rally has been cancelled, I want to confirm that I am in Narok and the rally is on as scheduled at Narok Stadium. Kuria’s post is driven by his inebriated mind and should be ignored by everyone,” Etale tweeted on Friday night. The controversial legislator had earlier taken to his Facebook page to claim that the rally had been cancelled following fears by the organisers that some people were planning to disrupt it. Kuria's remarks came after some leaders led by Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa walked out of a stormy BBI meeting organised ahead of Saturday’s rally over claims of tribal profiling. Ng’eno and Aruasa left the meeting after the daughter of the late William Ntimama, Leah claimed that the position of governor and deputy should be a preserve of the Maasai community. "I thank the organisers of the BBI rally in Narok for calling off the event. It is clear that following what happened in Narok today (the legislators' fiasco) this would have not ended very well. Better to err on the side of caution," Kuria posted.

Kuria also claimed the Narok BBI forum was proposing that all Non Maasai to vacate Narok and Kajiado counties and that those who bought land legally to return it to the indigenous community. “If your father acquired land surrender it to local community irrespective of how legally you acquired the land,” the MP said.Narok Senator Ledama Olekina also dismissed Kuria’s sentiments terming them, propaganda from anti-BBI leaders. “Narok BBI rally is on, no one can stop reggae with these kind of propaganda, the rally is underway,” he said. The Narok senator differed with his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot on the rally's agenda while earlier this week sparking a fierce debate between those for and against the rally. ODM leader Rail Odinga asked leaders of various communities living in Maa counties to work together and tolerate each other to fosture unity and make the BBI achieved its goal of uniting Kenyans. "Given the cosmopolitan nature of the seven counties to be represented at this meeting, we want the coordinators of the event to ensure ethnic minorities, herdsmen, farmers, women and the youth are all part of the discourse,” said Raila. Raila told residents of the seven counties and their representatives that all efforts are being made to create room for all viewpoints, concerns and interests to be discussed openly and constructively in a way that leaves the regions feeling united and involved in the making of a new Kenya.

