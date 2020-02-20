Tuju out of ICU, to be flown for further treatment overseas

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is flown to Karen Hospital, Nairobi, from Kijabe Hospital where he received initial treatment after his car collided with a matatu on February 12, 2020. [David Gichuru, Standard]

ICT CS Joe Mucheru (left), Sports CS Amina Mohammed (centre) and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (right) brief the media at Kijabe Mission Hospital where Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju had emergency surgery on Wednesday morning after getting involved in a road accident at Magina along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has been removed from the Intensive Care Unit at Karen Hospital to be flown abroad for further specialised treatment, the party has said.In a statement seen by the Standard Digital, and signed by the party’s Communication Director Albert Memusi; party says Tuju is recuperating well and the family and the doctors have decided to fly him for further treatment. The statement, however, did not give further details on the hospital and country of destination. It reads: “The party is pleased to note that the SG Hon Tuju has been moved from the ICU ward. This is after the specialist observed the tremendous improvement exhibited over the past few days.”Tuju was injured in an accident after his official car collided head-on with a matatu at Magina along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on February 12. The CS was headed for Kabarak to attend the funeral of late former President Daniel Moi when the incident happened at about 6.45 am at Kijabe area. His driver sustained a fractured hand while his bodyguard had bruises. Tuju complained of chest pains after the accident. Several passengers in the matatu traveling in the opposite direction were also injured and rushed to the Kijabe Mission Hospital.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Central police commander Patrick Lumumba said the matatu had swerved to avoid hitting a car that had stopped ahead of it abruptly when it collided head-on with that of Tuju. “The driver says he was avoiding to hit another car when he collided with the other car carrying the CS. Those injured are in hospital,” he said. Central police commander Patrick Lumumba said the matatu had swerved to avoid hitting a car that had stopped ahead of it abruptly when it collided head-on with that of Tuju. “The driver says he was avoiding to hit another car when he collided with the other car carrying the CS. Those injured are in hospital,” he said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.