Joshua Cheptegei breaks world 5km record in Monaco

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei crosses the finish line first to break the world 5km record in the Monaco run held in Monaco, France [Courtesy]

Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km World Record in 12:51 during @MonacoRun! ?WR? pic.twitter.com/KxCpSXth6y — Global Sports Comm (@GlobalSportsCom) February 16, 2020

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda has smashed the world 5-kilometre record by clocking 12 minutes and 51 seconds at the Monaco Run held in Mediterranean Principality (Monaco, France) today.The 23-year-old took off an astonishing 27 seconds off Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruno’s record.“Wow, this is a really great. I had sub 13 minutes in my mind today so when my legs felt good during the race I decided to really go for it. To take this many seconds off the record makes me very happy and is a great first test for me in an important season,” said Cheptegei as seen on the World Athletics Website. Cheptegei, who was making his 2020 racing debut, has now set a new record, surpassing the preceding fastest ever a time for the distance – done by Sammy Kipketer in Carlsbad, USA in 2000, when he clocked 13:00. This, however, was before the 5km became an official world record event in November 2017.

SEE ALSO :Rhonex Kipruto and Sheila Chepkirui break records in Valencia marathon

My heartfelt congratulations to joshua https://t.co/9hfkJvfB5L — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH???????? (@EliudKipchoge) February 16, 2020

Cheptegei celebrates winning Gold in the 1000m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year [COURTESY]

World marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge was among the first athletes to congratulate Cheptegei.Cheptegei was the 10,000m Gold medal winner at the World Championships in Doha last year.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.