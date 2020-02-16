China leader Xi Jinping knew about coronavirus scale much earlier than believed
SEE ALSO :IT happens: Facebook sorry for Xi Jinping's name gaffeHowever, China's state broadcast Xinhua fail to mention Xi's plan for the coronavirus outbreak, according to Hong Kong media. Millions of members of the public expressed their anger over how local governments suppressed information of the deadly outbreak until Wuhan was placed on lockdown. A Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warning about the illness was arrested and given warnings of 'spreading rumours'.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang later died of coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic. The Chinese government has since fired provincial officials in Hubei and Wuhan as they were facing criticism over its handling of the outbreak. The Covid-19 outbreak has spread to 25 countries around the globe, with 1,666 deaths including one in France. Javier Hernandez, the Beijing correspondent for the New York Times said on a podcast earlier this month: "China’s authoritarian culture in many ways set the stage for this crisis. "For decades, China has built this ruthless system in which if you are an official in the Communist Party you re expected to be almost perfect. "If anything goes bad you are the one who is going to take responsibility and fall. This has created an incentive system where local officials fear saying anything about bad news."
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.