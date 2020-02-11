Sudan to hand over ex-President al-Bashir to ICC
Sudan's rulers have opted that those wanted by the International Criminal Court will appear there, the BBC has reported.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The former leader came to power following a military coup in 1989. According to the news agency report, al-Bashir ruled Sudan with an iron fist. ICC prosecutors in The Hague have requested he stand trial over the Darfur killings. The UN says around 2.5 million were displaced in the war. In December Bashir was sentenced to two years in a social reform facility for corruption. Prosecutors in Sudan have also charged him with the killing of protesters during the demonstrations that led to him being ousted.
