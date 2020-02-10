Five reasons why professional footballers decide to retire
- Injury
Another figure who exited the football scene due to injuries was Daniel Agger. The former Liverpool and Denmark defender announced his retirement following persistent injuries that caused his standard of performances to drop. However, due to medical advancement in football especially in the European Leagues, many players manage to find their way back into the pitch. For instance, Andre Gomes was carried off the pitch after suffering a serious leg injury in Everton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in November last year but is back in training like nothing ever happened.
- Old age.
Most players, especially when they hit 35 years of age are not in condition to play a full 90-minute-match. Additionally, with old age the body becomes more stiff and prone to injuries which take longer to heal. As a result, many footballers retire in their late 30s or early 40s because their bodies can no longer handle the vigorous activities that are required to be good footballers. For this same reason, it becomes increasingly difficult to find a club that wants to pay them for their services.
Paolo Maldini, Edwin van der Sar and Ryan Gigs are considered "Top Breed Humans", having played while still 40 years old and above.
- Poor performance
- Focus on club football
A key figure is Jamie Vardy, who effectively retired from international duty in August 2018 to focus on club football with Leicester. Vardy falls behind Tottenham's Harry Kane is England first-choice striker at the moment with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham acting as back-ups. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is an iconic figure to have retired from international football to focus on club football. The Sweden captain scored 62 goals in 115 games since making his debut since 2001, becoming the team's talisman and most-famous player, but struggled for form at Euro 2016.
- Medical condition or Family issues
A good example is Fabrice Muamba, an energetic presence in the midfield for Bolton Wanderers. It was discovered that he had suffered a cardiac arrest and his heart was not healthy enough for him to continue playing.
