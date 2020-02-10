Daniel Moi’s State Funeral: What we know so far

Kenyans queuing along Parliament road as they wait their turn to view the body of former President Daniel Arap Moi that has been lying in state at Pliament Buildings since Saturday February 8. [Jonah Onyango/Standard]

Preparations are in top gear ahead of retired president Daniel arap Moi’s State funeral on Wednesday.Parliament will hold a special sitting Monday 10, to honour the late Moi, as will most county assemblies including Nairobi. Former premier Raila Odinga is expected to view the body today on his arrival from the US via Ethiopia where he was on Africa Union business.Here’s what we know so far:Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru on Wednesday February 12, 2019. He will be accorded a State funeral with full military honours.

Former Tanzania president Jakaya Kikwete to attend the State funeral of retired president Daniel arap Moi.

Security personnel conduct patrol during the public viewing of the body of former President Daniel Arap Moi at Parliament Buildings. [Stafford Ondego/Standard]

A military gun carriage bearing the body of former President Moi leaves Parliament for Lee Funeral Home after the second-day public viewing, in Nairobi. [David Njaaga/Standard]

The former president will get a 19-gun salute as opposed to having a 21-gun salute since he did not die in office like his predecessor Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. His casket will be draped in the national flag on a stately carriage to be dragged by the military platoon. Pallbearers will be 36 military officers in the ceremonial uniform of the rank of Major and above. Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said preparations at Kabarak were going on smoothly and more than 30,000 people will be accommodated at the grounds. “We are prepared to host over 30,000 people. We can assure the country that the plans are going on smoothly,” said Kibicho. There will be heavy police and military presence on the day of the burial and memorial service. Those attending the funeral are required to adhere to instructions from the security team. The Media Council of Kenya has already accredited journalists to cover the ceremony at Kabarak.A memorial service will be held for the former president on Tuesday (tomorrow), at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. A procession will begin at Parliament buildings and snake its way to Nyayo National Stadium. The body will then be taken to Kabarak for burial preparations. President Uhuru will lead the nation in the memorial service. Uhuru visited Nyayo stadium to inspect ongoing repairs ahead of the memorial service. We also know that at least 10 Heads of State will be in attendance at the memorial service tomorrow. Dignitaries are expected to begin arriving today at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) ahead of tomorrow's state funeral service. Traffic along Mombasa road and Uhuru Highway will be disrupted. Former Tanzanian presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete will be among dignitaries gracing the burial.Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the country was prepared to host the 10 leaders. "We are prepared to host the heads of state. We will get the confirmation today from the Foreign Affairs ministry," he said. An unnamed representative of the Queen of England also confirmed his attendance. After lying-in-state for three days, the State funeral procession will make its way from Parliament Buildings to the Nyayo Stadium. The memorial service will be an inter-denominational service be led by the Africa Inland Church (AIC).Tuesday has been declared a public holiday to allow the country to honour Kenya's second President. Monday is the third and final day of public viewing of Moi’s body at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. Moi’s body has been lying-in-state for three days since Saturday to allow for viewing. Government officials said about 24,683 people viewed the body on Saturday and another 100,000 on Sunday. Traffic police officers have stationed themselves outside the Lee Funeral Home and along the three-kilometre route from the Lee Funeral home, Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Uhuru Highway and into the Parliament.Road users have experienced heavy traffic as members of the public continued to stream into Parliament Buildings to honour Mzee Moi. Traffic on the Nairobi-Malaba highway will be disrupted between Nairobi and Eldoret on Wednesday. Those to be affected are heavy commercial vehicles from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday at 7pm. “All road users are advised to strictly adhere to the Highway Code to avert inconveniences,” said police IG Hillary Mutyambai. He added that there would be enhanced police deployment to ensure public safety and traffic control.We are yet to get the finer details of the time Moi's body will arrive at Nyayo stadium on Tuesday and when the remains will be flown to Kabarak for interment.

