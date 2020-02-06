Inside Meghan and Prince Harry Sh1.3 billion Canadian mansion

Inside the waterfront estate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly increased security at their Sh1.3 billion( £10million) Canadian mansion.The Duke and Duchess are renting the luxury pad in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, and are said to have installed a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees. Mille Fleurs mansion, valued at £10million, already has a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and "No Trespassing" signs. The couple are living in Canada with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to drop their HRH styles and quit the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom.Lawyers for the Queen's grandson Harry and American former actress Meghan issued a legal warning to the media last month after the ex-Suits star was photographed walking her dogs with Archie. Meanwhile, Canada's The Globe and Mail reported that Meghan telephoned a taxi boat operator after he refused to ferry Japanese photographers to take pictures of the Sussexes' seaside villa.

Prince Harry and Meghan are renting the £10million property in Deep Cove Neighborhood from a boat on the Saanich Inlet.

Miles Arsenault, who runs charters from nearby Deep Cove, described the duchess as "sweet, real and sincere". In North Saanich, one cafe where Harry stopped for sandwiches and a coffee has taped a notice to its door, reading "Press Free Zone".Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes' new life away from royal duties will begin in the spring of this year. Royal watchers will be waiting to see whether the pair, who are president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, will put in an appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service with the royal family at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9. This week it was reported three-quarters of Canadians say they do not want to pay for the couple's security, according to a new poll. Three months on from settling on Vancouver Island in British Columbia after stepping away from royal duties the backlash still mounts over who will pay for their protection. Seventy-seven per cent of Canadians believe their taxes should not have to pay for the couple's £7.6 million-a-year security because they are not in Canada as representatives of the monarch. Only 19 per cent do not object to their country assuming a share of the security costs, according to data by Nanos Research for CTV network. Canadian authorities have hinted discussions are ongoing over who would foot the bill now that Harry and Meghan have officially left the royal family.

