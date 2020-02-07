Kenya Met: Heavy rainfall to continue until June

Residents wade through a flooded road at Kwa Rhonda Estate in Nakuru town. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

You may need to keep your raincoats, boots and umbrellas within close reach for much longer.Heavy rains are expected to continue within most parts of the country until June. The intensity of the rainfall will be felt in the early weeks of March. The Kenya Meteorological Department has released a forecast for the long rains experienced in the months of March to May. “The forecast indicates that much of the country and especially western and southern sectors are likely to experience generally enhanced rainfall.”

Areas within Northeastern and parts of the Coast will however experience near-normal rainfall. “The peak of the rains is expected to be in the month of April for most regions except the coastal region where the peak is expected during the month of May,” Met warned. Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley will experience rainfall this month which is likely to intensify from the first week of March.

Nairobi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kiambu and Nyandarua will experience rainfall in the second and third weeks of March. The rains are expected to subside in May in these regions. The same applies for areas in Southeastern Counties (Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Tana River) and the Southern Coastal strip (Kwale, Mombasa and parts of Kilifi).

“The peak of the rains is expected to be in the month of April for most regions except the coastal region where the peak is expected during the month of May,” the institution added.Transport is likely to be affected and roads rendered impassable during this period. Flash floods are very likely to occur in Eastern Kenya, Central Rift Valley and Central Highlands due to the expected enhanced rainfall in these areas. Slippery roads and poor visibility during rainstorms may also pose a danger to motorists and pedestrians, especially along the Kikuyu-Kinungi stretch on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Urban flooding is also very likely. “Everyone should, therefore, take utmost care during the rainy period to minimise accidents that would result from such weather conditions,” the department said.

