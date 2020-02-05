Yes, no one can stop reggae, but what does this mean?
SEE ALSO :Hard choice lawyers in Senate should makeBut the ban did not stop reggae. Now that our leaders are singing: ‘Nobody can stop reggae’, are they aware of the message in this song? Do they understand what Lucky Dube meant when, in the song he sung about people trying to kill reggae by killing the prophets of reggae?
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.What message was he putting across when he says that every time he played it (reggae) Babylon (a dismissive term for aspects of white culture seen as oppressive, especially the police) wished him death? Lucky Dube puts this message across in his another song, ‘Different colours/one people’ where he warns the government and politicians against divisive politics.
SEE ALSO :GEMA’s views of the BBIDube, like many other reggae musicians who rocked the airwaves back then, advocated for equal rights and justice for the people. But BBI rallies have exposed politicians for not taking this message seriously. This was evident in the Kitui rally when governors cheered on as Gatundu MP Moses Kuria was forced from the podium and roughed up for ‘disrespecting’ the president. Vincent Munga, Nairobi
