Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni eulogises Daniel Moi
Moi was the third vice president of Kenya. Uhuru Kenyatta's tribute to Moi Kenya's President Uhuru also mourned Moi. Uhuru remembers Moi as his father's friend, as an educator, a teacher, a member of parliament and a cabinet minister. In his presidential communication, Uhuru said: "As a leading figure in the struggle for Kenya's Independence, and an ardent Pan-Africanist; the late Mzee Moi's legacy undoubtedly positions him as one of Africa's greatest, a man who made his nation and the continent immeasurably better. "Following the sudden death of the Kenya first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mzee Moi stepped into apex leadership in 1978 and immediately brought calm and confidence to a nation reeling in shock." Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, his father's last born, was by his side when former President Daniel Arap Moi died at 5.20am at Nairobi Hospital. "Mzee passed away peacefully. I was by his side. As a family we accept," Senator Moi said.
