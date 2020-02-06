Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni eulogises Daniel Moi

Uganda President Yoweri at KICC in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has mourned former president Daniel arap Mo i.Museveni recalled their moments together in the late 1970s and into the 80s. “I first met him when he was Vice President. I was his student at the University of Dar es Salaam. So, we used to follow what the leaders in East Africa were doing,” he recalled. The two would then meet again at a summit in Arusha in 1985. Moi was in the company of then cabinet ministers Charles Njonjo, the late Nicholas Biwott and Tanzania’s first President Mwalimu Nyerere who died in 1999. “I was a minster in the government then. One such time, he served as a mediator between then Uganda’s opposition and government. He was a very active East African and really supported East African unity.”Museveni proudly remembers Moi as a Pan Africanist. “He was a grassroots person. He could work with ordinary people,” he added.

Moi was the third vice president of Kenya.Kenya’s President Uhuru also mourned Moi. Uhuru remembers Moi as his father’s friend, as an educator, a teacher, a member of parliament and a cabinet minister. In his presidential communication, Uhuru said: “As a leading figure in the struggle for Kenya’s Independence, and an ardent Pan-Africanist; the late Mzee Moi’s legacy undoubtedly positions him as one of Africa’s greatest, a man who made his nation and the continent immeasurably better. “Following the sudden death of the Kenya first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mzee Moi stepped into apex leadership in 1978 and immediately brought calm and confidence to a nation reeling in shock.” Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, his father’s last born, was by his side when former President Daniel Arap Moi died at 5.20am at Nairobi Hospital. “Mzee passed away peacefully. I was by his side. As a family we accept,” Senator Moi said.

