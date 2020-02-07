Kenya's second President Daniel Moi dies at 95
SEE ALSO :Moi: The herdsboy who became Kenya's second presidentThe former president will be accorded a State Funeral with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed. President Uhuru Kenyatta also order that the nation will observe national mourning and the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and other facilities of the Republic of Kenya abroad from the dawn of February 4, 2020 until sunset on the day of Moi’s burial.
