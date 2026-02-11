It is not easy to find something good Ruto government has done

President William Ruto addresses UDA aspirants for the 2027 General Election at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

It is easy to dismiss Kenyans as a thankless people, incapable of seeing anything good in their present government. But the truth is, finding that one thing to be genuinely grateful for is increasingly becoming an impossible hack. While numbers depicting progress may look good on paper, they do not reflect the lived reality of most Kenyans.

Much like in personal relationships, happiness and trust are not sustained by grand gestures but by the consistent fulfillment of the bare minimum. When one party repeatedly fails to meet those basic expectations, resentment inevitably takes root. The same principle applies to the relationship between the Kenyan government and its citizens.