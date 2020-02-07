UPDATE: Education CS Magoha visits Kakamega Primary school where 14 students died
According to one of the pupils, the stampede happened after one of them tried to block a group that was going down the stairs on the third floor. One pupil is said to have forcefully pushed the group down the stairs, unfortunately causing stampede. "I was going downstairs after classes when I heard some boys behind me playfully push each other. It is something they often do. In no time, however, a commotion ensued and some of those who were on the staircase fell off others. I lost my footing when pushed and other students fell on top of me. I remained pinned down until help came from boda boda operators nearby. I was hurt on the leg but was lucky to have been taken to a nearby clinic where I was treated and discharged. There was no teacher beating students as had been alleged," explained Alphaville Keng'ore, a Grade 5 pupil who survived the stampede. By midnight, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Cleophas Malala, Lurambi MP Titus Kahamala, former ACK Maseno North Bishop Simon Oketch, Regional commissioner Anne Ng'etich, Regional Police Commander Peris Kimani, county police commander Bernard Muli and Regional Education officer Steven Barongo had all visited the victims in hospital.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Ms Ngetich said the school will be reopened upon completion of investigations to establish what caused the stampede. Addressing the media, Ngetich said two information command desks will be opened on Tuesday one at the hospital and the other one at the school.

