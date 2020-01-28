Kenyan man who died in the US identified as Jacob Simatwa
According to family and roommates, Jacob had a pacemaker and they suspect one of the tubes came out at night and that's what may have killed him. But, we can't be certain until the autopsy report from the medical examiner is released," Kipnusu said. Simatwa's journey to the US Mr. Kipnusu however, agrees that the late Simatwa who came to the US in the early 2000s on an athlete scholarship, was known to have struggled with life in the US because he didn't have a job. "He didn't have a job for a very long time until recently when he finally received his permanent residency card (Green Card). I have spoken to those who were with him and I didn't get any indication that he was drunk on the night that he died," said Kipnusu. According to Kipnusu, a funeral committee was formed on Saturday and in coordination with his family in Kenya, were raising funds to enable them repatriate the body to Kenya for burial. "We are appealing to the Kenyan community and well-wishers in the US to assist in raising funds to send Jacob's body back to Kenya. Prior to his death, Jacob was jobless and with no insurance coverage nor any personal savings in the bank," he said. Memorial service Kipnusu said the Kenyan Community in St. Louis will hold a memorial service on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 5pm at Christ Covenant church 3465 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031. "The funeral planning committee has come up with a budget of Sh1,700, 000 ($17,000 ) to cover burial and funeral expenses from the USA to Kenya," he said.
