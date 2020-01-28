All you need to know about Coronavirus and how to reduce risk of infection

Workers in protective suits disinfect the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in Shanghai, China January 27, 2020. (Reuters)

The recent outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan, China, has quickly spread to other parts of the world. At least 106 have died and 4,500 cases have been reported.The flu-like virus has spread to Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietinam. In Kenya, first suspected coronavirus case has been reported after a student travelling from China was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital with flu-like symptoms. Health department has cautioned the public to be wary of the Coronavirus since currently there are no vaccines available.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

“There are no specific treatments for illnesses caused by human Coronaviruses. Most people with common human Coronavirus illness will recover on their own,” Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated.According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Coronavirus, is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

This new virus that was first confirmed on January 7, 2020 was temporarily named “2019-nCoV.” WHO says it has been working with Chinese authorities and global experts from the day they were informed, to learn more about the virus, how it affects the people who are sick with it, how they can be treated, and what countries can do to respond.

SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans

The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that he is confident in China’s ability to contain the virus.WHO has not declared a global health emergency over the outbreak but has advised people to protect themselves and those around them from getting the disease. Medics say Coronavirus is a lot like influenza since the signs and symptoms are similar. “Coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets. Not everyone who gets exposed will get sick,” Dr. Mercy Korir said in an interview with the Standard Digital.

SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Screen high-risk travellers

Isolate suspected cases until Coronavirus is ruled out or until the patient recovers

Put in place mechanism for tracing contacts of the affected.

Ensure prompt diagnosis by equipping a few labs with the reagents (primers) needed for diagnosis. The equipment is available in several labs.

Sensitive healthcare workers at risk of exposure. They should, in addition to regular infection control measures, wear N-95 masks when handling patients with flu-like illness

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if they feel they are unwell

To avoid close contact with others

To cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands

To clean and disinfect objects and surfaces they come in contact with

Workers make protective suits at a factory of a medical equipment in China. (Reuters)

Following the Coronavirus scare, Doctor Mercy highlighted some of the precautionary measures that the medics and the general public should have in place.Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlighted some of the ways to reduce the risk of infection. They include:Those individuals with cold-like symptoms, have been advised to:According to WHO, common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

SEE ALSO :Travelers to be screened for ‘Chinese’ coronavirus- Government

Take pain and fever medications

Use a room humidifier or take a hot shower to help ease a sore throat and cough

If you are mildly sick, they should drink plenty of liquids and stay home and rest

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.According to CDC, patients are advised to:

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.