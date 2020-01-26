Prince William gets promotion from the Queen days after Harry quits royal life
SEE ALSO :Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis meetingMeanwhile, Prince William steps up to be the sovereign's personal representative to the annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The Lord High Commissioner role was established in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland, and the Queen pledged to continue it during the first Privy Council meeting of her reign in 1952. William will make the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, as well as carrying out official visits across Scotland.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Church of Scotland is a Presbyterian church and recognises only Jesus Christ as "King and Head of the Church", so the Queen will attend services as an ordinary member. The Queen appoints a figure to the role every year, and previous royal family members who have taken it on include Princess Royal, the Duke of Rothesay, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.
SEE ALSO :"I can't put my arm around my brother any more": Prince William laments Harry’s decision to quitHer Majesty was yesterday pictured driving through the Sandringham Estate, two days after she pulled out of the annual Women's Institute visit while she recovered from a minor cold. Husband Prince Philip was spotted in the passenger seat of a car with his daughter Princess Anne as she drove through the Norfolk Estate.
