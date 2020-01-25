You are not my 2022 candidate, Governor Tolgos now tells Ruto
SEE ALSO :Matatu torched after two diedThe county chief said he speaks his mind and no amount of threats will cow him. “If you know that it is automatic to succeed President Kenyatta, what is all the hullabaloo about 2022?” said Tolgos. He said people should not be jittery about his close relationship with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi because it is not about politics.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.