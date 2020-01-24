Heavy rains could disrupt Coast BBI rally

Most of the roads in Mombasa become impassable following heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in Mombasa over the weekend when the BBI rally is expected to take place at Tononoka Grounds. [File, Standard]

It might be a wet Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Mombasa after the weatherman predicted heavy rainfall at the coast region over the weekend.

Mombasa will host the third series of the BBI public sensitisation rallies after Nyanza and Western regions.The Public Forum takes place on Saturday at Tononoka Grounds, Mombasa. The venue, popular for hosting events, walks and rallies, is an open ground which can accommodate thousands of people. The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains at the coastal region on Saturday. “It (rainfall) is expected to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs from Saturday 25 to Monday over the Coast, Central area including Nairobi and parts of North Eastern region,” said Stella Aura, the director of the Met Department in a statement.

SEE ALSO :Unforgiving rivers return to reclaim grabbed pathways

Areas that would be affected in the coast region according to Ms Aura include, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, parts of Lamu and Tana River. The Met department has advised residents in the areas that will be affected to be vigilant on flash floods and to avoid walking in moving water or open fields. It also warned against sheltering under trees.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Orange Democratic Party (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna told Standard Digital no amount of rain can stop the rally. “BBI rally cannot be stopped by rain. The meeting will go on. Even in Kakamega, there was rain,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Poor road conditions leave motorists stranded in Samburu

In Kakamga, the rally was disrupted by slight showers. The weatherman, however, said they will update the public on any changes on the weather pattern. There has been anxiety over the Mombasa rally after politicians allied to DP Ruto, who have been opposed to the BBI regional forums, announced they will attend the Mombasa rally. Their move has elicited reactions both online and offline from Kenyans who are curious to see how the rally would be run. ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga welcomed the Tanga Tanga wing to the rally while other party officials told them to attend like any other ordinary Kenyans.?

SEE ALSO :3,000 displaced by floods

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.