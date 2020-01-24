Heavy rains could disrupt Coast BBI rally
It might be a wet Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Mombasa after the weatherman predicted heavy rainfall at the coast region over the weekend.Mombasa will host the third series of the BBI public sensitisation rallies after Nyanza and Western regions.
SEE ALSO :Unforgiving rivers return to reclaim grabbed pathwaysAreas that would be affected in the coast region according to Ms Aura include, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, parts of Lamu and Tana River. The Met department has advised residents in the areas that will be affected to be vigilant on flash floods and to avoid walking in moving water or open fields. It also warned against sheltering under trees.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Orange Democratic Party (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna told Standard Digital no amount of rain can stop the rally. “BBI rally cannot be stopped by rain. The meeting will go on. Even in Kakamega, there was rain,” he said.
SEE ALSO :Poor road conditions leave motorists stranded in SamburuIn Kakamga, the rally was disrupted by slight showers. The weatherman, however, said they will update the public on any changes on the weather pattern. There has been anxiety over the Mombasa rally after politicians allied to DP Ruto, who have been opposed to the BBI regional forums, announced they will attend the Mombasa rally. Their move has elicited reactions both online and offline from Kenyans who are curious to see how the rally would be run. ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga welcomed the Tanga Tanga wing to the rally while other party officials told them to attend like any other ordinary Kenyans.?
SEE ALSO :3,000 displaced by floods
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.