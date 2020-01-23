Heavy downpour expected countrywide in the next seven days

Floods at Nyamsaria estate in Kisumu County after River Auji burst its banks following the heavy rainfall. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

You will need to brace yourself for heavy rains in the next seven days.The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that Nairobi, Western, Central and Coast regions will experience heavy rainfall from January 23-30. The rains will intensify on Friday, January 24, in parts of Coast, Western and Northeastern regions. Its coverage is expected to reduce next week beginning Tuesday over Southeastern, Northeastern and Coast regions. Residents living in Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Machakos, Kisii, Kericho and Bomet will need to exercise extra caution as the areas experience more rains. Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Nyandarua, Narok, Elgeyyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Mandera, Wajir, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale will also be affected. “Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods,” Kenya Met said.

The weatherman has further advised against walking in moving water or open fields to minimize against lightning strikes. The rains that have spilled over from last month have left a trail of destruction which has affected hundreds of thousands. Last month, Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said that at least 132 people died as a result of flash floods and landslides. “Approximately 330,000 people have been adversely affected across the country and 17,000 have been displaced,” he said. The situation is no better as the rains are expected to tear into most parts of the country.

