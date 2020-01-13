Teachers: Arrest rogue parents
Area residents and parents at the five schools are said to have been unhappy with the institutions' mean scores, confronting the school heads whom they accused of contributing to the poor performance.
Politically instigatedKenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Kakamega County branches have claimed the protests were politically instigated and asked the police to investigate and arrest those behind them. Kuppet branch chairperson Johnston Wabuti and Knut branch deputy executive secretary Malack Wesa have petitioned the county commissioner and county police commander to investigate the incidents, which they termed barbaric and unacceptable.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We cannot allow hooliganism in school because people don’t understand that exams are done by students with the help of all stakeholders,” said Mr Wabuti Union officials are also calling for the arrest of political leaders who were seen leading the protests. At Makhokho in Ikolomani, for instance, area MP Bernard Shinali led parents in calling for the transfer of the school principal.
