After killing NASA, Raila is out to finish Jubilee, claims Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi during the Hustlers tournament finals at Mumboha Stadium, Luanda, Vihiga County. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has accused ODM of hijacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process to craft a political line up ahead of the 2022 General Election.Ruto claimed that after killing NASA, Opposition chief Raila Odinga was busy diving the ruling party Jubilee to create his 2022 polls team. The DP also accused some governors led by Odinga of squandering public resources to campaign for a document that had no opponents. "We accept that BBI/handshake has been hijacked to craft ODM's 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretence and associated squander of public resources should stop,” Ruto tweeted on Sunday morning.

SEE ALSO :DP Ruto: My road to presidency is clear

Ruto asked the government to ignore the ODM leader and instead concentrate on the Big 4 agenda. “The opposition (NASA) is already dismembered/dead; now dividing Jubilee. Big 4 roll out only way to go," Ruto wrote on Twitter. Ruto and his allies are opposed to the ongoing BBI county forums saying they are a waste of resources.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

He said Kenyans were told to read the report, but even before they read, politician are out holding unnecessary forums.

SEE ALSO :Raila, Ruto face-off in major last minute separate rallies in Kibra

Odinga is however not moved by the DP’s claims and has promised a new beginning and asked Kenyans to to prepare for a referendum this year.. The ODM leader, who regretted that over 50 years since independence, the country still struggles with corruption and other ills, said that the new journey that is geared towards finally liberating the country was on. He said that China had an economic leap in just 20 years, liberating 300 million people from poverty, making the country a middle-income economy. "We can achieve the same feat in Kenya if we tackle corruption and unite the country to focus on development,” he said. He spoke at the burial of the former chairman of the defunct Siaya County Council Elisha Ojwang Orodo in Usenge village, Bondo sub-county.

SEE ALSO :BBI: Ruto answers to Uhuru

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.