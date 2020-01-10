Raila: I have no problem with Miguna Miguna coming back
SEE ALSO :The curse of handshakeMiguna has been in Germany since Tuesday. “The Miguna matter is a small issue that does not require the President or me to handle. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will handle that matter so that he can be back to the country and continue doing what he thinks is right,” said Raila. The ODM leader said that Miguna has been barking and abusing Kenyan leaders but nobody was bothered since he did not have any impact on the country’s politics.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He added that his return would not change the situation. Raila, who spoke in the presence of Matiang’i, said that Kenya was a free country and that nobody was ready to give Miguna unnecessary mileage, maintaining that he would be back in the country as long as he abides by international travelling requirements.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru, Raila to attend Russia-Africa summitMiguna has declined the government’s offer to visit a Kenyan embassy across the world to get a passport, saying it will be risking his life. “I am not taking the advice by Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna to visit any Kenyan embassy anywhere since it might be a trap to eliminate me remembering what happened to Saudi Arabia Journalist Mohammed Khashoggi who was killed,” Miguna said on Wednesday.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.