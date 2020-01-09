Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'will be punished' for quitting as senior royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "will be punished" for their decision to quit their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, senior courtiers have warned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex yesterday released a bombshell statement announcing their controversial plans, without consulting any other members of the Royal Family. The decision and the way it has been handled has reportedly caused outrage within palace walls, with the Queen "deeply upset" and Charles and William "incandescent with rage" .

Insiders have warned that their decision will have consequences for Meghan and Harry. According to the Standard, Harry requested a meeting with his grandmother about his plans and she made it clear that they weren't to announce the decision this week. However his "apparent refusal" to comply with her instruction has reportedly left her "hurt" and "disappointed".

Meghan and Harry plan to step back from their roles, becoming financially independent and splitting their time between the UK and North Amercia. In their statement, they said the move came after "many months of reflection and internal discussions".

Alongside a photograph taken as they announced they engagement, they wrote: "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages." The couple went on to discuss Archie and their plans to raise him with an "appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born". They said: "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

The couple have just returned to the UK from a six week Christmas break in Canada.

