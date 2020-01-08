American granny who shot Kenyan sisters pleads not guilty
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Komo New, an ABC-affiliated television station in to Seattle reported that Jenne went to yesterday’s court session ‘using a walker, with her two attorneys flanking her’. According to another report by K5 News, Beverly Jenne, through her lawyers, described the events as ‘tragic’. “It is important to remember that a short charging document put together by the police and the prosecution is not the whole story,” Jenne said in a letter to the court. “We look forward to sharing Ms. Jenne's story at the appropriate time and place.” The prosecution, which argued Jenne haboured great animosity against the sisters, recommended her bail to be set at Sh101, 300, 000. Family seeking help The sisters’ family in Gem, Siaya County, have pleaded with the government and well-wishers to assist it fly the body of Janet home for burial. Speaking to The Standard, one of the women's sister, Sophie Oyuga, said her siblings had left for the US in search of greener pastures and that an attempt to offer a helping hand to an elderly woman had turned tragic. Sophie said Angela, who had been in the intensive care unit at a local hospital, was out of danger. "She was shot in the chest, her ribs were broken and her lungs punctured. She is still in pain but she has been discharged and is recuperating under care,” the sister said. She said her family was in constant communication with Angela and Janet, and that they had spoken days before the two were shot. “When Janet called, she confirmed to me that she was doing well and was in good health. She also had plans of either traveling to Kenya or inviting our younger sister to further her studies in the States," Sophie said. She said they were worried about rising mortuary fees and wished to have Janet's body flown to their rural home for burial. Sophie revealed that their friends in the US and in Kenya were busy fundraising in the hope of raising the Sh5 million needed to transport the body. Meanwhile, burial arrangements are already underway in Gem, where relatives said they hoped to have a funeral ceremony on January 11. Janet's family lived in Nubian estate in Kisumu for more than 30 years before they relocated to their rural home in Gem.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.