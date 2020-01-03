Party in court to have elections held in 2021
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.It is not the first time the question of election date has landed in court. In 2012, the Court of Appeal was forced to rule that the country should hold its elections on March 4, 2013. Terminated government Four judges - Erastus Githinji, Kalpana Rawal, Hannah Okwengu and David Maraga - terminated the Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga coalition government four months before it went its full cycle. The Court of Appeal had backed an earlier ruling by the High Court that elections then, ought to be held on March 4, while subsequent ones were to be held on August of each election year. The case that had been filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau and lawyer Mugambi Imanyara had sought that the election date defined. Dissenting opinion Justice Martha Koome gave a dissenting opinion when she declared that the General Election should be held not later than January 15. According to Justice Koome, the election date should fall 60 days before the end of Parliament's term. “In my view, dissolution of Parliament 60 days after the expiry of its term extends its mandate beyond five years, hence violating the Constitution,” Koome said. She noted that the formula of arriving at the date agreed that elections should be held 60 days before the expiry of Parliament's term. This would have meant that the 2013 elections should instead have been held on November 14, 2012. Ford has blamed IEBC and the AG for not defining the election date properly.
