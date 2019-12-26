We want powerful PM -Woman Rep says

Kericho Women Representative Florence Bore(left) and her Nyamira counterpart Jerusha Momanyi(far right) distribute free sanitary pads to pupils from various primary schools from Nyamira County at Riomoro Primary School. [File, Standard]

Nyamira Women Rep Jerusha Momanyi wants Kenyans to have a powerful prime minister who is elected by them.Jerusha who was speaking at her Nyangori and Nyagancha homes in Nyamira yesterday said it was high time that Kenyans were enlightened more on the need for changing the structure of leadership in the country. The politician said unlike the proposals contained in the Building Bridges Initiative, that the proposed post of the prime minister is subject to the appointment from Parliament; the BBI should be amended to have a proposal of an electable prime minister. "The country needs a powerful prime minister whose office is not subordinate to anybody. That's why we want every Kenyan to extensively read the BBI report and have a say on the kind of leadership that they need. Let no one influence anyone in any manner in terms of interpretation and giving of views," Jerusha said.

The Woman Rep who was elected for the first time said the BBI Report had health content on gender equity and asked women to embrace it since it will accord them space they want in the leadership of the country. "The views expressed in the report with regard to gender are very perfect and if they are articulated in the country's laws, then Kenyan women will be winners," she said, adding, "I am imagining a situation where we are going to a male governor and a female deputy; a male manager who is deputized with a woman or vise versa. That way, we shall have ended male dominance in the country's offices."

