Avail copies of BBI report for churches, Government told

President Uhuru Kenyatta reads through the Building Bridges Initiative report when he received it at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Church leaders from Migori County have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to ensure that copies of the Bridge Building Initiative report are availed for church leaders to sensitize church members on its content.Bishop Joshua Amara of Zion Assembly Church of God, who was speaking during Christmas day argued that the report was good but the government should move in speed and print more copies for people to access it. “ I want to urge the Government to move very first in doing what is required so that Kenyans can read by themselves what is in the BBI report. The BBI comes with good intention even though some few individuals have been rejecting it,” he said. “They can even organize meetings with people through churches or town hall for the experts to explain it to those who cannot understand it [the document],” he added Bishop Amara's sentiments come just one week after Arch Bishop Rev. David Ambaki Odhiambo of Nomiya Church said that churches should be given the opportunity to go through the BBI report and to educate the faithful. The Bishop who was speaking at Migori Nomiya Church Diocese on Sunday of last week said they have waited longer to see the report availed and now they want the government to expeditiously give the church the copies so that they can understand the whole content of the report and make a rational decision. He also lauded President Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for abandoning their hardline positions and uniting Kenyans through the famous handshake deal.

His sentiments were echoed by Migori Diocese Bishop George Rarieda and Kasipul Kabondo Bishop Festo Oganda who said they are ready to educate the public about the content of the BBI report. Meanwhile, Bishop Rarieda has accused the political leaders of sidelining small churches like Nomiya Church in their activities. He said the sitting political leaders in Migori County were their frequent visitors during the 2017 campaign period but now they no longer visit the church even after being invited.

