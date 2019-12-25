One-month-old baby dies after granddad gives him a sip of alcohol

A newborn baby reportedly died after being given a sip of alcohol by his grandfather in China. The unnamed man proposed a toast at a party marking the baby turning one month old, when he was apparently goaded into giving the baby some of his drink. The boy was taken back by his mum but had already begun struggling to breathe before being rushed to hospital where he died.

SEE ALSO :Abak urges soberness on beer prices

Friends and family of the infant had gathered at his parents' home in Beijing on July 12 for the four-week anniversary, traditionally held to bless and celebrate a newborn, reports Sin Chew Daily. The baby's grandfather was the holding him when he proposed a toast before someone teased him that he could not take a drink unless the child did first. The man is said to have given in to the peer pressure and poured some alcohol into his grandson's mouth.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Just tiny amounts of alcohol can poison children and potentially lead to death. Their tiny bodies absorb it more quickly than adults, according to medical experts.

SEE ALSO :Inflation rises in October as food prices go up

Alcohol impacts the nervous system, causing glucose in the blood to fall, which can lead to seizures and comas, while heart rate and blood pressure can also slow to fatal levels.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.