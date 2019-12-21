Sports in prison: How inmates benefit during the festive season
Sports in prisons can also contribute to developing communication skills and in particular, provide a meaningful route into education and employment. Prisoners consistently refer to the role that sport has played in transforming their outlook in life and in developing their social and cultural capital. Many prisoners and ex-prisoners describe how involvement in sport not only motivates and provides them with the support to identify positive and alternative futures but also enables them to challenge their attitude towards crime, thereby encouraging them to adopt an alternative lifestyle upon release. Sporting activities, when applied effectively can help develop a whole range of soft skills concerning communication, leadership, problem-solving and group work. Studies show that sport within prisons can be beneficial or problematic depending on how it is structured and delivered. In order for a sport to have an impact on wider social outcomes, research indicates that specific educational approaches and competencies are needed. Mental behavioral training and support for prison staff regarding anger, stress management, and coping strategies may help to decrease abuse by correctional officers (COs) and boost staff's ability to create and sustain a safe environment.
