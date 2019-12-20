DP William Ruto Leadership Institute established at Uganda’s Makerere University

Deputy President William Ruto during a past event. [Courtesy]

Deputy President Dr William Ruto will on Saturday preside over the laying of foundation stone of The William Ruto Leadership Institute at Makerere University in Uganda.According to a statement by Makerere University, the learning institution has been requested by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni to host The William Ruto Leadership Institute on Saturday December 21 with Dr Ruto officiating the ceremony as the chief guest. The Deputy President’s communications boss David Mugonyi confirmed to us the invitation letter shared online was genuine. “Makerere University has been requested by the Office of the President of the Republic of Uganda ho host The William Ruto Leadership Institute with the laying of the foundation stone slated for December 21,” read the statement in part.

The Institute will among other things draw on the core strength of diversity of disciplines and experiences to develop and refine methodologies for the study of Africa, according to the invitation letter. It will also develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning about Africa. The William Ruto Leadership Institute will collaborate with similar institutes in Africa to deepen the understanding of Africa, all its complexity and evolve common perspectives on global issues, it adds.

The institute will also enhance and enrich intellectual and cultural life.?

