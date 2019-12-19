Moi Day renamed Huduma Day, Boxing Day, Utamaduni Day

The cabinet has approved the renaming of Moi Day which falls on 10th October as Huduma Day.This is in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism. Under the proposals to amend the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109), Cabinet approved the renaming of Boxing Day which falls on 26th December to Utamaduni Day. Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage. The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament.

To boost the country’s position as the film destination of choice in Africa, the Cabinet discussed and approved the immediate implementation of the film incentives package. The incentives which include “one-stop-shop” approach to licence approvals, tax concessions and waivers of various levies for personnel and equipment is expected to encourage both local and international filmmakers to use locations in Kenya for their productions. It also approved the commercial farming of BT cotton hybrids following the successful completion of field trials that were conducted over a period of five years.

The commercial farming of BT cotton is set to ensure farmers earn more from the crop through increased production. It will also boost the manufacturing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda where Kenya seeks to establish itself as a regional leader in textile and apparel production. The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, also approved the coming into operation of the New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) as well as the immediate operationalisation of the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund. THE meeting also discussed the issue of pending bills and reiterated that all arms of Government should move quickly to settle all bills that were audited and verified by the Office of the Auditor-General. Further, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an inter-agency team to verify historical pending bills worth Shs 40 billion within one month.

