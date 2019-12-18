Please don’t hike prices, alcohol lobby group pleads with bars, distributors

A lobby group has appealed to alcohol retailers and distributors not to take advantage of the festive season to hike the prices of booze. In a press statement seen by the Standard Digital, theAlcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) has urged the sellers 'to stick to the Recommended Retail Prices (RRP) to avoid overpricing revelers out of legal, safe and hygienic liquor.' ABAk has fired a warning to the crafty retailers who may use the festive season to milk cash out of the consumers. It argued such actions may push the consumers to resort to cheaper but dangerous drinks which may cause fatalities.

The statement partly read: “Despite well-spelled out prices, that are often published in the media for all to see and adhere to, it is not uncommon to see some retailers hiking prices beyond the recommended ranges." “This exaggerated pricing does not only make it difficult for our consumers to enjoy their favourite tipple, but some also find it difficult to access and resort to cheap and often illicit brands or commute to look for fairer prices elsewhere." The group has also indicated that higher prices of local alcoholic brands are responsible for the Influx of contraband alcohol products which are cheaper because of low tax regimes in countries of origin.

The statement, signed by ABAK Chair Gordon Mutugi did not spare the consumers. It advised Its members to avoid drunk driving. "Consumers are strongly advised to consider the use of taxis or designated drivers whenever they indulge. Our challenge to drivers is to remain sober on the roads and drive safe," it stated.

Last year January, The Standard reported an orchestrated smuggling of cheap liquor from Tanzania and Uganda which were impounded in the Nyanza region. At the time, the county officials and the police, working with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) arrested seven people at the Kisumu main bus terminus and impounded hundreds of cartons of illicit drinks. The drinks were sold in sachets Kenya banned in 2004. School children, Boda Boda operators, and even street children as the main targets were reported to be the main targets.

