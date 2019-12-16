Sen. Murkomen: Governor Mutua doesn’t warrant my attention

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Left) has dismissed Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's claims that he threatened him. [Photo Courtesy]

Mr.Mutua is writing another episode of his cobra squad series.Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county govt.He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats.Lets just watch the cinematic.vipindiree — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 16, 2019

Senate Majority Leader and Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has responded to Alfred Mutua’s claims that he has threatened his life.This morning Governor Mutua told reporters that Deputy President William Ruto, Murkomen, and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale had threatened his life in State House, Nairobi. But on Twitter Murkomen dismissed Mutua’s claims likening him to the infamous Nazi Germany propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels “after failing to deliver as a governor.” He added that Mutua was too irrelevant to warrant his attention let alone threats.

DP Ruto and Aden Duale are yet to comment on the matter. Dr Mutua recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station, Nairobi, on Monday morning saying his life is in danger. In the statement seen by Standard Digital, titled “Threats to me by Dr William Ruto, Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen,” Mutua claimed the trio has threatened him twice with undisclosed consequences

“I am writing to bring to your attention that the above-named persons have on two different occasions threatened me with unspecified consequences because of my statements on national issues,” said Mutua. Mutua added that he was threatened twice at State House in the last two months over his comments on national issues.

While listing the evidence in his statement, Mutua cited an incident in State House on November 25, 2019, when Murkomen and Duale confronted him for attacking DP Ruto. In the second incident, the Governor is accusing DP Ruto of threatening him on December 11, 2019, at State House during a banquet in honour of the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley. Dr Mutua has asked the Inspector General of the Police Hilary Mutyambai to provide him with enough security arguing that the threats hold weight given history of political assassinations in the country. ?

