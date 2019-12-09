Russia banned from all major sporting events for four years
SEE ALSO :Uhuru off to Japan, Russia summitIt is the most severe punishment yet connected to the cheating scheme, which peaked at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The punishments come four years after details of the doping scheme were made public, with specific bans on Russian sports and government officials which prohibits the country from hosting international events. Russia could still contest the decision and look set to do so as it continues to deny many allegations despite several independent investigations finding wrongdoing.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Officials from the country have 21 days to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but if unsuccessful then they face missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.
