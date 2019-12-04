Egerton University closed indefinitely over students’ unrest

Egerton University has been closed indefinitely following students unrest after a decision was made to bar those with fee arrears from sitting exams.The decision to close down the main campus in Njoro and the Nakuru Town branch was arrived at during a senate meeting held on Wednesday. According to a notice signed by the Registrar Academic Affairs Professor Mwanarusi Saidi, the students were expected to leave the two campuses by 2.30 pm today. Earlier in the morning, the students went on a rampage after the university threatened to defer students who made fee payments after the deadline.

Through a written memo that was circulated on social platforms by Egerton University students’ council chair Henry Mulyungi and his team, they demanded the administration to reopen the portal for students to pay their school fees and register for units. They also requested the administration to defer exam card system and instead go with stamped fee statements in exam rooms. According to the student leaders, over five thousand students were set to be deferred to the next academic year starting September 2020.

“We hereby direct all students to assemble at the student centre at 11am today December 4 for continuous picketing until students' concerns are addressed,” read the memo. The exams were set to kick off on Thursday for Main Campus Njoro and Monday for Nakuru Town campus.

Attempts to reach the management for comment were futile as they were holed up in a crisis meeting.

