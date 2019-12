Flooding: Nakuru-Nairobi highway users urged to be careful

A section of River Malewa whose banks have broken due to the heavy rains.

Motorists using the Nairobi-Nakuru highway have been put on high alert after River Malewa burst its banks due to heavy rains pounding the area.There are fears that the main bridge connecting Naivasha and Gilgil towns could be submerged by the gushing waters. Residents of the nearby KCC village in Naivasha have already started moving away after their houses were flooded. According to Enock Kiminta from Lake Naivasha Waters Resources Association, the situation could get worse in the coming hours.

"Currently it's raining heavily in the Aberdares and the floods could submerge this bridge on the highway and motorists should be cautious," he said.

