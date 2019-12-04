Kenyan ex-international sprinter Anzrah suffers stroke, admitted to hospital

Former Olympic sprinter John Anzrah [Courtesy]

Former Olympic sprinter John Anzrah is said to have suffered a stroke on Tuesday evening, November 3 and has been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital.Anzrah, brother to the late football icon Joe Kadenge is said to have fallen ill while in Nairobi Town before receiving help from good samaritans. According to his sister-in-law Skastina, the sprints coach was taken to Nairobi West Hospital before being referred to KNH. Doctors are said to have discovered the former sprinter had bleeding in his brain. Skastina told press Anzrah is responding well to treatment after undergoing several tests. “Anzrah has been talking to us and responding well as we await further action from the doctors," she said. Anzrah is famous for representing Kenya in the 1983 World Championships in Finland.

He also flew the Kenyan flag high at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. In 1987, he made a return to sport by competing in the All Africa Games and the World Indoor Championships. He later moved into coaching. More to follow…

