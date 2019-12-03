All KCPE candidates from a school in Baringo get national schools

The Administration Block of Mogotio Little Friends Academy in Baringo county. The school all 2019 KCPE candidates to National schools. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

The whole class of 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates at a little-known private school in Baringo have secured placements in national schools.Little Friends Academy in Mogotio sub-county had registered 31 candidates for KCPE. The top candidate, Kurui Faith, scored 426 marks and was selected to join Kenya High School. Twenty-seven candidates out of 31 scored 400 marks and above. David Kigen, the school’s director, attributed the success to hard work and teamwork among the candidates, teachers and non-teaching staff.

SEE ALSO :School head arrested over failure to register KCPE candidates

“The success we are celebrating is as a result of teamwork,” Kigen said.The school began in 2005 as an Early Childhood Development Education centre with 40 learners.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

In 2006, the ECDE pupils transited to Standard One. Today, the school has more than 1,000 pupils. The school’s first candidates sat for KCPE in 2011 and recorded a mean score of 352.26. The mean grade rose to 362 in 2012, 375 in 2013 and 385 in 2014.

SEE ALSO :Fresh bid to stop mass exam failure

In 2015, the school scored a mean grade of 389. This dropped to 385 in 2016. In 2017, the mean shot to 408, but dropped to 398 in 2018. Kigen said his plan is to make the school an academic giant in the country in the next five years. “We are a force to watch and in the coming years, this must be one of the academic giants in the country,” he said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.