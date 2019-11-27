Passenger plane makes emergency landing after pilot suffers heart attack
SEE ALSO :Feud over pilots’ hiring throws KQ recovery bid off courseRT, a local media, reported that the crew appealed for medical help onboard. “A stewardess practically ran across the aisle. They later asked if there were any doctors onboard and said they really needed them,” a passenger told the local media. The aircraft was en route from Moscow to the Black Sea resort of Anapa on Sunday when it made the emergency landing at Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don.
Aeroflot told the Russian state news agency TASS that the pilot had passed medical tests the day before the flight. "The pilot had a clean medical history and had passed a regular compulsory medical test the day before the flight, as well as a six-monthly examination by a medical commission in the summer. Russian regulations regarding the health of civil aviation pilots are among the toughest in the world, and any question-marks over a pilot's fitness to fly result in immediate grounding," Aeroflot added.
SEE ALSO :KQ hires 40 local pilots amid dispute with unionThe airline condoled with families and friends of the pilot.
