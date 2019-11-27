Zambia pilots commended for professionalism after plane is hit by lightning, hailstones
One passenger said they had just begun their descent towards Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, when lightning struck. Then, she added, the aircraft "dropped like a stone". The aircraft was on its way from the tourist town of Livingstone.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Proflight manager Phil Lemba told Daily Mail, a local newspaper, that the plane was hit by lightning around 15:20 hours. "Because of the design of the plane, there was not much damage to the plane. The aircraft structure has static lightning dispersers," Lemba said.
The airline, in a statement, reported the damage caused by the hailstorm was significant. "As a result of the incident, the aircraft will be out of service until it undergoes thorough maintenance and is certified to fly again. In the meantime, Proflight is working closely with its operations and safety departments to minimise disruption to schedules," read part of the statement. The pilot and the crew were praised for their heroic act. "We commend Captain Walter Nhliziyo and his crew for their professionalism in dealing with the incident in the manner in which they are trained to do, and thank the passengers who were on board for their support," the statement adds.
