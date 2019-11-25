Interpol seeks eight fugitives on day to end violence against women
SEE ALSO :Remains of Ethiopian plane crash victims land at JKIASix of the cases involved murders, while sexual violence, grievous bodily injury resulting in death, abduction and rape were also among the charges. Interpol said in a statement that one in two women killed worldwide was murdered by a partner or family member, while one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime. “The appeal ... is a stark reminder of how women and girls universally experience violence and abuse across the world,” it said, adding that the suspects were all subject to Interpol red notices, which ask authorities worldwide to detain subjects.
