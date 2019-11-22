Don’t oppose what you haven’t seen, President Uhuru tells BBI critics
"Let us just take time and read through it together and to come out with good things that can make our country even better, more united and that make our institutions more inclusive," he said. His remarks come just hours after BBI taskforce announced that the report will be made public on Tuesday when they present it to President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga. In a statement to the media, the task force said it completed its task on October 23 and communicated the same to the Office of the President which in turn gave them an appointment slated for Tuesday. "It is now our privilege to inform the public that an appointment to hand the report to his Excellency the President has been arranged for November 26," the task force said in the statement. BBI was the highlight of the 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila in the heat of the disputed 2017 General Election that was already degenerating into violence. It has ignited political debate since its inception with politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto terming it a plot to block the DP from ascending to power. President Uhuru and Raila have, however, maintained that the main import of the exercise is to bring unity, cure tribalism and buttress the fight against corruption and not about the 2022 elections.
