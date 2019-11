Turkey will repatriate most IS detainees by year-end: minister

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks during a news conference for foreign media correspondents in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2019. [Reuters]

Turkey will have repatriated most of its Islamic State detainees to their home countries by the end of the year, the interior minister told Reuters on Tuesday of the process that began last week.

Turkish authorities started repatriating the jihadists on Nov. 11. Ankara says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria, where Turkish troops launched an assault against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, and has hundreds more suspects in detention.

“The number of detainees to be repatriated by the year-end depends on how long the processes take, but especially for Europe, the process is underway,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Reuters in Ankara.

“I think we will have sent a large part of them to their countries by the end of the year,” he added.

SEE ALSO :Turkey's Erdogan says to re-evaluate upcoming US visit

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.