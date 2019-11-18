Standard Group journalist’s daughter scores 439 marks to top in KCPE

June Jeptoo Koech is raised shoulder high by neighbours and her father Jonathan Komen at Kipchawat area in Uasin Gishu County. [Kevin Tunoi, Standard]

Standard Group journalist Jonathan Komen’s daughter, June Cheptoo Koech, is the second-best overall student in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).June scored 439 marks out of 500 marks and was among the three candidates; Flavian Koech and Sean Michael who tied in the second position nationally. The top student this year, Michael Munyiri, scored 440 marks. Reacting to the news, her father Komen, who has been christened The Lion by colleagues in the newsroom, said that in Cheptoo, a real lioness had been born. “They call me the lion in the newsroom, well, today I want to announce that a real lioness has been found,” said Komen.

Cheptoo sat her examination at Sangalo Central Primary in Nandi County, a public school. Speaking to Standard Digital on phone, Komen described her daughter as an avid reader with a cool head, adding that her performance did not surprise the family having scored 446 marks in the final mock examinations. Komen, a household name among sports journalists in the country courtesy of his nice sports stories has made the headlines, not because of an eye-catching story, but because his daughter is among the best in the country this year.

