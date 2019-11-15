North Korea calls US candidate Biden a 'rabid dog' nearing death
"It was the last-ditch efforts of the rabid dog expediting his death," KCNA said. "Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late." In contrast, the North has credited a "close personal relationship" between Kim and Trump for saving ties between their countries from a destructive pattern of hostility. The leaders have met three times to discuss improving ties and ending the North's nuclear weapons program.
Trump backed a previous personal attack on Biden by the North and dismissed criticism that he was siding with a foreign dictator over a fellow American. In May, North Korea had called Biden "an imbecile" for criticizing its leader.

