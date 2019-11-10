Protests expected at Hong Kong shopping malls one week after violent clash
Though the vigil ended peacefully, many attendees called for revenge after the student's death from injuries sustained during a protest. Protesters have also called for a general strike on Monday and for people to block public transport, although when such calls have been made in the past they have come to nothing. As they departed Saturday's vigil, a number of people shouted "strike on Monday" and "see you on Monday".
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Scattered vigils on Friday night descended into chaos as some protesters vandalized metro stations and blocked streets. Riot police responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and at least one round of live ammunition fired as a warning shot to protesters who had barricaded a street.
SEE ALSO :Hong Kong airport targeted in weekend protest after last week's mayhem
