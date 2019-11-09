Australian bush fires: Two killed and 100 homes destroyed as 85 blazes rage

Australian firefighters warned they were in "uncharted territory" as they struggled to contain the fire. [Mirror]

Wild bush fires that ravaged eastern Australia have left at least two people dead, seven missing and 100 homes destroyed.Around 85 blazes were tearing through the state of New South Wales on Friday as Australian authorities warned residents to evacuate their homes. Some of the locals were too late to flee the flames and desperately seek for shelter while they were trapped in their homes. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) confirmed two people had been killed by a fire near Glen Innes, more than 340 miles north of Sydney. One body was discovered in a vehicle and a woman died after being found suffering from burns on Friday. Pictures emerged of the apocalyptic scene as the flames and cloud of smoke fill up the air just metres away from the neighbourhood. The sky has turned orange and the woods were seen smouldering as the scorching flames are exacerbated by strong gales and soaring temperatures.

Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales Fire Service Commissioner, said they have sent out more than 1,000 firefighters and over 70 aircrafts working on the fires, as well as dozens of heavy planter machinery. At least 350 koalas are feared to have burned alive when lightning struck the prime koala breeding ground near Port Macquarie and started the blaze. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told journalists on Saturday that a further seven people were unaccounted for across the state. "I'm sorry to say that number can increase during the day," Berejiklian said. This is one of Australia's worst bushfire seasons and parts of the country are crippled by severe drought. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued emergency bushfire warning, calling residents in Cooroibah and Tewantin areas to leave immediately. The post read: "Currently as at 12.30pm Saturday 9 November, a fire continues to burn in the Cooroibah and Tewantin areas, travelling towards Noosa North Shore. "It is expected to impact the Noosa North Shore. This fire is expected to have significant impact on the community. "Ground crews and aircraft are fighting the fire. Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. "The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property." Prime Minister Scott Morrison Tweeted said on Twitter the fires were "simply terrifying" and the government would support people.

